Fmr LLC Sells 369,568 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,568 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.69% of Catalent worth $138,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $51.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

