Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,288,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,603,290 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $144,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,964 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,851 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 48.8% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,517,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,948,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

