Fmr LLC Purchases 47,558 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $123,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $145.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.