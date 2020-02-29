Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 214,150 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $133,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 299,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 779.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 266,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,752 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,519,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

