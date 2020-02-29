Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $140,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $212.61 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

