Fmr LLC Has $128.94 Million Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.08% of Ingredion worth $128,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ingredion by 20,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Ingredion by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 266,417 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $19,691,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $13,585,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

