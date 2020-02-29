Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,365 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $136,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

