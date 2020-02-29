Fmr LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 9.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $134,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after buying an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after buying an additional 571,834 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

FATE opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

