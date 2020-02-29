Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.51% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $131,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

