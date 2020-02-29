FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.