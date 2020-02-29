Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 9,200 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Masco by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,576 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,790. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $41.32 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

