Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $265.99 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.43 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

