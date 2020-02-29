Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

