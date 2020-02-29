Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $50.41 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

