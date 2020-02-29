Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after buying an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 1,557,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,786,000 after buying an additional 1,030,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,012,000 after purchasing an additional 980,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $21.36 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

