Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

