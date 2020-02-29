Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $16.24 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

