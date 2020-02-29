Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $60.94 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

