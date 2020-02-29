Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $93.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

