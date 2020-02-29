Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $114.49 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

