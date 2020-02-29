Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,537,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,013,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

