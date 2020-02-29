First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post $27.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.80 million. First of Long Island reported sales of $27.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $112.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.41 million to $113.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.47 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First of Long Island.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLIC. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First of Long Island by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First of Long Island by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIC opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $572.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.58. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.