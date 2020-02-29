First Business Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

