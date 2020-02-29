First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 974 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,337,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,061,000 after acquiring an additional 805,662 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,601,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $64.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.