First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,737 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

