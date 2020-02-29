First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,412.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 281,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

