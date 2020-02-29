First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,111 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of DEF stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

