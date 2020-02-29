First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,902,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,173,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,419,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $191.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $166.07 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $201.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

