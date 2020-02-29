First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

