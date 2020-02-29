First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.