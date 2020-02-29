First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $433,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

