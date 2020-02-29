First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $324.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $222.31 and a one year high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

