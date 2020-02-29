First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 375,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 226,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 188,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.