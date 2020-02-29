First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $69.27 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.