First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $299.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.