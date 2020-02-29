First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $19,044,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 256,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,585,000 after acquiring an additional 175,665 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $13,538,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $96.49 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.35.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.