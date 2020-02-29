First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,507,000 after purchasing an additional 638,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,537. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.