First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

UN opened at $52.76 on Friday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UN. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

