First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 182.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

