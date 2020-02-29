First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,929,562 shares of company stock worth $79,514,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.