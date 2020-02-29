Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Shares Down 7.6%

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), approximately 39,365 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

