Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after buying an additional 575,954 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $134.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $138.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.