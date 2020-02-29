Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.87% of Fabrinet worth $20,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $599,571.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,600.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,719 shares of company stock worth $4,534,407. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

