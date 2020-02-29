Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEPT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.