Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 113,295 Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,295 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Polar Power were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Polar Power by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Polar Power Inc has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Polar Power Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.