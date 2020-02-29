Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $26,460,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after buying an additional 58,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 57,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 52,109 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

