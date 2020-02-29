Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Separately, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CNSP opened at $3.72 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

