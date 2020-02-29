Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 4,355 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.99% of DLH worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DLH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DLH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DLH Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 10,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 103,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $471,421.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 175,955 shares of company stock valued at $797,372. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

