Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 2,145 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 897,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,548,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $839,262. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

