Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 219,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000.

Shares of MGPI opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $485.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.63. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

